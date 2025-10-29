Sharjah Sustainable City hosts Pink Caravan to raise breast cancer awareness and promote community well-being

Home to over 600 households, Sharjah Sustainable City has been at the forefront of promoting health and wellbeing among its residents. As part of these efforts, the city regularly organizes various programs and initiatives. Whether it’s promoting local and organic farming, eco-friendly waste management, dedicated and safe walking and cycling tracks, or health awareness programs like Pink October, the community places wellbeing at the top of its agenda as it works toward broader sustainability goals.

Every year, October is observed as Pink October, or Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to highlight the importance of screening and timely check-ups. Its overall goal is to raise awareness, promote behavior change for early detection of breast cancer, advocate for improved access to care, and honor individuals with lived experience. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among women, with 2.3 million women diagnosed in 2022. However, various studies have confirmed that early detection can significantly reduce mortality.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients, said, “A collaboration like this reflects the true spirit of community that Friends of Cancer Patients strives to nurture across the UAE. By bringing vital breast health services directly into neighborhoods, we help ensure that every woman has the opportunity to access early detection and lifesaving care. Partnerships with committed entities such as Sharjah Sustainable City reinforce the message that health awareness and prevention are shared responsibilities, ones that build stronger, healthier communities for all.”

Carl Atallah, Director of Marketing and Communications-Real Estate, Shurooq, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Friends of Cancer Patients again and host Pink Caravan at our community, offering our residents free medical screening right at their doorsteps. The main goal of this initiative is to join efforts to raise awareness about this critical topic and reiterate the importance of early detection, while contributing to our broader efforts to improve the wellbeing of our residents and support global initiatives, including the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 on Good Health and Wellbeing.”

