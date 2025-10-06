Pink Caravan returns to Sharjah with free breast cancer screenings, activities

The second edition of the community event is running from October 10-12
The Pink Caravan is returning to Aljada, Sharjah, this month with a number of family-friendly activities. The second edition of the community event is running from October 10-12 between 5pm and 11pm. During the three-day campaign, one can get free breast cancer screenings, attend talks, and engage in activities for people of ages. The event will also have live entertainment, workshops, and recreational activities.
Those over 40 can get mammogram screenings as well (this will be on a first-come-first-served basis).
The Pink Caravan is an initiative by Friends of Cancer Patients to raise awareness of the significance of early detection and treatment of breast cancer.
As part of the campaign, eight fixed clinics and a fleet of large and mini mobile units will operate across 86+ locations nationwide, delivering thousands of free screenings alongside educational workshops focused on prevention, treatment, and the importance of regular check-ups.
But that’s not all. The initiative will find a presence at the Battle Cancer challenge at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, October 25. A mobile clinic will be on-site throughout the day, offering free breast cancer screenings. The event includes a fitness challenge and will raise funds for the ‘FOCP x Battle Cancer 2025’ campaign through YallaGive, the first licensed online fundraising platform in the Middle East. The initiative will also be teaming up with Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi for the fifth edition of Cycling with Rixos on Thursday, October 18.
