Pink Caravan launches free breast cancer screenings across UAE for 'Pink October'

Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has rolled out eight fixed clinics across the UAE
Dubai: The Pink Caravan campaign, an initiative led by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has rolled out eight fixed clinics across the UAE to offer free breast cancer screenings and educational activities throughout 'Pink October.' This nationwide effort is designed to significantly boost early detection rates and underscore the critical importance of regular health checks across all seven emirates.
The core mission of this annual campaign is to dramatically increase public awareness about breast cancer. By offering easily accessible clinical screenings, the Pink Caravan aligns perfectly with FOCP's ongoing commitment to promoting proactive health practices and making regular check-ups a standard part of community health maintenance.
To ensure wide reach, the fixed clinics are strategically located in key areas across the UAE. These locations include:
Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront
Khorfakkan: Khorfakkan Hospital
Abu Dhabi: Mushrif Mall
Al Ain: Mall of Al Ain
Dubai: City Walk
Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Mall
Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Mall
Fujairah: Lulu Mall
All clinics will operate daily throughout October, generally running from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The sole exception is the clinic at Khorfakkan Hospital, which will be open earlier, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox