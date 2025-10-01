GOLD/FOREX
Pink Caravan launches free breast cancer screenings across UAE for 'Pink October'

Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has rolled out eight fixed clinics across the UAE

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The Pink Caravan campaign, an initiative led by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has rolled out eight fixed clinics across the UAE to offer free breast cancer screenings and educational activities throughout 'Pink October.' This nationwide effort is designed to significantly boost early detection rates and underscore the critical importance of regular health checks across all seven emirates.

The core mission of this annual campaign is to dramatically increase public awareness about breast cancer. By offering easily accessible clinical screenings, the Pink Caravan aligns perfectly with FOCP's ongoing commitment to promoting proactive health practices and making regular check-ups a standard part of community health maintenance.

Clinic locations and operating hours

To ensure wide reach, the fixed clinics are strategically located in key areas across the UAE. These locations include:

  • Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront

  • Khorfakkan: Khorfakkan Hospital

  • Abu Dhabi: Mushrif Mall

  • Al Ain: Mall of Al Ain

  • Dubai: City Walk

  • Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Mall

  • Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Mall

  • Fujairah: Lulu Mall

All clinics will operate daily throughout October, generally running from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The sole exception is the clinic at Khorfakkan Hospital, which will be open earlier, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

