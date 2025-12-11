Dubai hospitals see 25% surge in patient visits after National Day break

Dr Panchal highlighted several contributors to post-holiday illness spikes: public events, concerts, parades, shopping mall visits, family gatherings involving travel, school returns, and abrupt weather changes from summer heat to cooler winter temperatures.

“Social gatherings bring people into close indoor contact, often in air-conditioned environments where ventilation may be limited,” Dr Panchal noted.

“Family reunions, particularly those involving travel from different regions or countries, introduce various viral strains into local communities. After holidays and gatherings, people’s immune systems are often challenged by disrupted sleep schedules and dietary changes, making them more susceptible to infections.”