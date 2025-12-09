GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Keraliyans Village of Wadakkanchery draws huge crowd for WSS Pooram in Dubai

Traditional music, dance, and cultural displays captivate community in Dubai

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Kerala actor Niyas Backer (second right) receiving facilitation shield from Dubai-based businessman Firose Khan (2nd left) at the event in Dubai
Kerala actor Niyas Backer (second right) receiving facilitation shield from Dubai-based businessman Firose Khan (2nd left) at the event in Dubai
Supplied

Dubai witnessed a spectacular celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage as the Keraliyans Village of Wadakkanchery hosted the vibrant WSS Pooram festival at Dubai Crescent School.

The event recreated the grandeur and spirit of a traditional Kerala Pooram, captivating residents with a unique blend of tradition, art, and festivity.

A highlight of the celebration was a majestic robotic elephant, which, along with rhythmic chendamelam drumming and mesmerising pookkavadi (floral dance displays), enthralled attendees of all ages. The festival also featured colourful masks and interactive creative contributions from children and families, bringing an authentic Kerala experience to the heart of Dubai.

Steller performances

The event showcased stellar performances by renowned Kerala artists Bhagyaraj, Vaishnav, Sheril Shaji, Shreya Jaideep, and Ranju Chalakkudi, who filled the venue with soulful music and traditional melodies. Attendees were immersed in the sights and sounds of Kerala, celebrating the state’s cultural richness in a vibrant setting.

The festival was successfully orchestrated by a dedicated team including Firose khan, Leo Thomas, Jaffar, Venu, Suresh, Bimal James, Aboobacker, Riyas, Shanuja, and Fousiya, whose coordinated efforts ensured that every aspect of the Pooram from decorations to performances was flawlessly executed.

Kerala actor

The event was inaugurated by celebrated Kerala actor Niyas Backer and graced by distinguished guests such as Omar Al Mazrouki, Nisar Thalnakara, President of Indian Association Sharjah; and Sreepakash, Secretary of the Indian Association Sharjah, who were formally felicitated during the celebrations.

Adding to the festival’s charm were various cultural stalls and themed booths, offering traditional food, handicrafts, and interactive activities. The WSS Pooram in Dubai not only rekindled fond memories of home for the Malayali community but also provided an engaging cultural experience for visitors, leaving hearts filled with joy, nostalgia, and a strengthened sense of community.

Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Lottery announces weekly draws, prizes up to Dh30m

UAE Lottery announces weekly draws, prizes up to Dh30m

1m read
From heartbreak ballads to high-energy hits, Teddy Swims owned the stage in Dubai with his powerhouse vocals.

Inside Teddy Swims’ sold-out Dubai show

3m read
Born Talwinder Singh Sidhu, the San Francisco-based singer-songwriter is celebrated for his vocals, emotive storytelling, and mesmerising rhythms.

Talwiinder delivers a night to remember in Dubai debut

2m read
The event titled "Mmde (Our) Thrissur Pooram" is a live replica of the UNESCO-recognised mega cultural carnival Thrissur Pooram.

Dubai Frame fireworks for 2-day grand Kerala festival

4m read