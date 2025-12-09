Keraliyans Village of Wadakkanchery draws huge crowd for WSS Pooram in Dubai

Traditional music, dance, and cultural displays captivate community in Dubai
Dubai witnessed a spectacular celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage as the Keraliyans Village of Wadakkanchery hosted the vibrant WSS Pooram festival at Dubai Crescent School.
The event recreated the grandeur and spirit of a traditional Kerala Pooram, captivating residents with a unique blend of tradition, art, and festivity.
A highlight of the celebration was a majestic robotic elephant, which, along with rhythmic chendamelam drumming and mesmerising pookkavadi (floral dance displays), enthralled attendees of all ages. The festival also featured colourful masks and interactive creative contributions from children and families, bringing an authentic Kerala experience to the heart of Dubai.
The event showcased stellar performances by renowned Kerala artists Bhagyaraj, Vaishnav, Sheril Shaji, Shreya Jaideep, and Ranju Chalakkudi, who filled the venue with soulful music and traditional melodies. Attendees were immersed in the sights and sounds of Kerala, celebrating the state’s cultural richness in a vibrant setting.
The festival was successfully orchestrated by a dedicated team including Firose khan, Leo Thomas, Jaffar, Venu, Suresh, Bimal James, Aboobacker, Riyas, Shanuja, and Fousiya, whose coordinated efforts ensured that every aspect of the Pooram from decorations to performances was flawlessly executed.
The event was inaugurated by celebrated Kerala actor Niyas Backer and graced by distinguished guests such as Omar Al Mazrouki, Nisar Thalnakara, President of Indian Association Sharjah; and Sreepakash, Secretary of the Indian Association Sharjah, who were formally felicitated during the celebrations.
Adding to the festival’s charm were various cultural stalls and themed booths, offering traditional food, handicrafts, and interactive activities. The WSS Pooram in Dubai not only rekindled fond memories of home for the Malayali community but also provided an engaging cultural experience for visitors, leaving hearts filled with joy, nostalgia, and a strengthened sense of community.
