CM Vijayan said the Malayali diaspora has boosted Kerala’s growth and UAE ties.
The grand cultural event, organised by the Kerala Social Centre at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, coincided with the two-day visit of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the UAE.
Dignitaries including Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian, India’s new Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal, and LuLu Group International Chairman and Managing Director M.A. Yusuff Ali joined hundreds of expatriates at the gathering.
Sheikh Nahyan commended Kerala’s achievements in education, innovation, and social harmony, describing the state’s eradication of extreme poverty as “a remarkable achievement.”
“The people of Kerala have built a global community known for its talent, competence, and energy. Their success reflects a deep commitment to equality, education, and human dignity,” he said.
He further noted that Keralites have made “valuable contributions to the UAE’s growth story,” adding that their spirit of service and cooperation continues to enrich the nation.
Highlighting the long-standing relationship between the UAE and Kerala, Sheikh Nahyan said the bond between the two is rooted in peace and mutual respect. He also lauded the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for guiding the nation with compassion and dignity.
The minister extended his best wishes to Yusuff Ali, calling him “a dedicated son not only of Kerala but also of the UAE,” and praised his role in promoting economic and cultural cooperation between the two nations.
The ‘Malayalolsavam’ featured traditional music, dance, and cultural performances celebrating the shared heritage and enduring friendship between Kerala and the UAE.
Chief Minister Vijayan thanked Sheikh Nahyan for his words of appreciation and acknowledged the UAE’s continued support for Kerala’s development. He said the Malayali diaspora has played a crucial role in the state’s progress and in strengthening people-to-people ties with the UAE.
Vijayan's UAE visit is part of a wider Gulf tour that includes Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, aimed at deepening engagement with expatriate communities and exploring new avenues for cooperation in investment, infrastructure, and welfare initiatives.
