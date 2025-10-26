Hindi surprise from UAE minister wins hearts at India event in Dubai

Reflecting on centuries of trade and cultural exchange, she highlighted how history continues to shape the present. “A bond that continues to inspire cooperation and mutual trust between our countries. Our connection reaches back through time. For generations, traders, craftsmen and dreamers crossed the waters between the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent. Carrying with them not only goods, but ideas, traditions and hopes. The exchanges created a shared cultural rhythm that still resonates across our society today. And we can see it all in front of us.”

Ashwani Kumar is a journalist and storyteller with almost two decades of experience, including more than 10 years across the UAE and Oman. As Chief Reporter, he covers multiple beats, crafting engaging stories that resonate with readers across platforms. A rolling stone with a reporter’s curiosity, instinct and relentless drive, Ashwani has chased headlines at major events across the country – from ADIPEC, Formula One and Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi, to GITEX Global, AI Week and the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai, and the Sharjah International Book Fair to Hatta Festival. Name the event, and he’s likely been on the ground, reporting with backpack, laptop, and pen on paper. His defining chapter? The Covid-19 pandemic, where he cut through the noise and misinformation with on-the-ground reporting, earning trust when it mattered most. Along the way, he’s sat down with a range of global figures: from heads of state like Sheikh Hasina, to Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, cricketing legend Brian Lara, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, and author-politician Shashi Tharoor, to name just a few. Ashwani thrives on tight deadlines, tough calls, and turning chaos into clean copy. A natural team player and multitasker, he brings clarity and calm to every assignment, and is always on the lookout for news.