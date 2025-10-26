GOLD/FOREX
Hindi surprise from UAE minister wins hearts at India event in Dubai

Noura Al Kaabi charms over 100,000 at Emirates Loves India event in Zabeel Park

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sent the crowd into a frenzy at Zabeel Park when her opening address was in Hindi during the Emirates Loves India mega community event.

Taking the stage before tens of thousands of cheering residents, she greeted the audience with confidence and warmth:

Namaste! Aaj aapke saath yahan hona mere liye bahut sammaan ki baat hai,” (It is an honour to be in front of you now), she said, earning a thunderous applause from the capacity crowd.

Speaking to Gulf News after her address, Al Kaabi revealed the backstory behind her Hindi moment.

“This happened thanks to repeating that beautiful sentence I had with colleagues on the phone,” she said with a smile. “And my mother encouraged me to say more. She told me to say: ‘Tum kaise ho? Hum tumse pyaar karte hain!’ meaning ‘We love you’.”

Al Kaabi said her connection with Indian culture goes back to her childhood.

“I grew up watching Bollywood movies,” she said. “It’s easy for me to repeat the words and pronounce them. You're talking about growing up and watching movies and listening to songs and eating Indian food and being connected with such a rich community.”

However, she admitted one regret: “I think it’s a shame that I don’t speak it (Hindi) fluently,” she added.

Her short Hindi greeting became one of the most memorable moments of the evening, reflecting the spirit of India-UAE friendship celebrated at the festival.

Special, historic relationship

The longstanding relationship between the UAE and India is built on “trust, respect and shared aspirations,” Al Kaabi said during her address.

She praised the strength of the bilateral ties and acknowledged the deep-rooted people-to-people connection.

“It is a special and historic relationship,” she said. “We come together to celebrate a friendship that has stood strong for centuries. A relationship built on trust, respect and shared aspirations. Tonight we celebrate one of the world's most enduring friendships.”

Reflecting on centuries of trade and cultural exchange, she highlighted how history continues to shape the present. “A bond that continues to inspire cooperation and mutual trust between our countries. Our connection reaches back through time. For generations, traders, craftsmen and dreamers crossed the waters between the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent. Carrying with them not only goods, but ideas, traditions and hopes. The exchanges created a shared cultural rhythm that still resonates across our society today. And we can see it all in front of us.”

Al Kaabi applauded the role of Indian expats in nation-building.

“In every field, from education to healthcare, from technology to the arts, Indian professionals and families contribute with dedication and excellence. They have built lives, raised generations and helped shape the UAE's success story.”

She added: “The Indian community is not just part of our story. They have helped write some of the most inspiring chapters in the history of our country.”

She concluded by reaffirming future collaboration: “Together we will continue to build bridges… May this friendship between our people continue to illuminate the future,” she said, ending her remarks with warm “Happy Diwali” wishes.

