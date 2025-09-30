Indian envoy Sunjay Sudhir bids farewell, celebrates landmark India-UAE ties

“Indian community forms vibrant living bridge that brings our countries closer”
As Sunjay Sudhir wraps up his nearly four-year tenure as India’s Ambassador to the UAE, he leaves behind a legacy marked by historic milestones, unprecedented diplomatic momentum, and what he called “a constant hunger to achieve newer heights” in India-UAE relations.
“Boldness of vision of our leaders and a constant hunger to achieve newer heights underline the India-UAE partnership. This has resulted in myriad achievements in numerous areas of bilateral relationship, and the list includes many ‘firsts’ for both the countries,” Sudhir told Gulf News in his farewell interview.
The envoy’s tenure coincided with some of the most transformative years in the bilateral partnership. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, followed by the Bilateral Investment Treaty in 2024, cemented the two countries as trusted economic partners. In education and knowledge partnerships, the UAE became home to the first overseas campuses of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi and IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai, while Symbiosis International University and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set up their first overseas presence. Think tank Observer’s Research Foundation (ORF) established its office in Dubai.
On the digital front, India’s UPI was integrated with the UAE’s AANI platform, while the UAE launched its JAYWAN card, modelled on India’s Rupay Stack. In trade infrastructure, the foundation stone for Bharat Mart in Dubai was laid.
But for Sudhir, one symbol rises above all.
“Perhaps, no achievement exemplifies the depth of India-UAE friendship better than the breathtaking BAPS Hindu Mandir. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, this architectural marvel stands tall as a symbol of values of peace and tolerance shared by our two countries.”
India and the UAE are forging a 21st century partnership. Our futures are interlinked and intertwinedSunjay Sudhir
Asked about the future trajectory of ties, Sudhir pointed to the extraordinary pace of top-level exchanges. “In the past two years alone, Prime Minister Modi has visited the UAE thrice, while President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited India twice. This showcases how much the leadership of both sides is invested in this partnership,” he noted.
The 2022 Joint Vision Statement has already set the roadmap, with newer areas of cooperation – innovation, advanced technology, nuclear energy, genome research, critical minerals, and green hydrogen – joining traditional pillars like trade, culture, and energy.
The ambassador underlined that the visits to India by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, carried “forward the mantle of this strategic partnership.”
“India and the UAE are forging a 21st century partnership. Our futures are interlinked and intertwined,” Sudhir stressed.
Despite the many successes, Sudhir admitted the toughest challenge was also the greatest opportunity.
“The constant question posed by the leadership on both sides – ‘so, what’s next for India-UAE?’ but the visionary guidance of our leadership and the bonds between our peoples have helped in overcoming the hurdles and delivering on the promise of this partnership. The potential is immense and there is so much more that we can achieve together.
The envoy, who was recently conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II – one of the UAE’s highest civilian honours – for his contribution to bilateral ties, remains humble.
“I look at this award as recognition of the importance of India-UAE friendship and the concrete outcomes of the last few years. While it was given to me, I dedicate it to my team at the Embassy and Consulate, and to the Indian community in the UAE.”
If he had to describe the UAE in three words, Sudhir chooses: vision, innovation, and harmony. “A visionary leadership is steering the nation towards the path of progress and prosperity. The country is committed to embracing innovation, making it a global model.”
The envoy also confessed to developing a deep appreciation for Emirati hospitality. “There are many Emirati dishes I enjoyed, but I would like to highlight the tradition of serving ‘kahwa or gahwa’ to guests in the UAE. In the UAE, kahwa is a deeply ingrained tradition of hospitality which symbolises social connection. In Indian culture too, hospitality is an important cultural value that is deeply embedded into the lives of the people.”
Sudhir noted the Indian diaspora in the UAE – the largest in the world – as a “living bridge” bringing the two countries closer.
“I would like to thank each and every member of the Indian community for their role in cementing India-UAE partnership and would urge them to continue to be champions of India-UAE friendship.”
As he prepares to move on, the envoy reflects on the lessons his UAE posting taught him. “The biggest lesson I have learnt is that nothing is impossible. If you can dream it, you can do it. The UAE is all about the vision of its leaders and their determination to accomplish it. This has been matched by the vision of the Indian leadership. Working with Emiratis has further strengthened my conviction that with mutual trust and friendship, everything is possible. Personally, after close to four years of my stay here, I leave UAE with a lot of friends with whom I have worked very closely, both professionally and personally.”
