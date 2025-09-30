Indian envoy Sunjay Sudhir bids farewell, celebrates landmark India-UAE ties

“I would like to thank each and every member of the Indian community for their role in cementing India-UAE partnership and would urge them to continue to be champions of India-UAE friendship.”

As he prepares to move on, the envoy reflects on the lessons his UAE posting taught him. “The biggest lesson I have learnt is that nothing is impossible. If you can dream it, you can do it. The UAE is all about the vision of its leaders and their determination to accomplish it. This has been matched by the vision of the Indian leadership. Working with Emiratis has further strengthened my conviction that with mutual trust and friendship, everything is possible. Personally, after close to four years of my stay here, I leave UAE with a lot of friends with whom I have worked very closely, both professionally and personally.”