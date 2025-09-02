Dr Deepak Mittal named India's new ambassador to the UAE

A 1998-batch IFS officer, he will succeed Sunjay Sudhir
Dr Deepak Mittal, a 1998-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed the next ambassador of India to the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday.
Dr Mittal will succeed Sunjay Sudhir, who assumed office in November 2021.
Dr Mittal currently serves as additional secretary to the Prime Minister of India. A seasoned diplomat, he has held several key assignments, including serving as India’s Ambassador to Qatar from August 2020 to March 2023.
His appointment comes amid deepening cooperation between India and the UAE across sectors such as trade, investment, energy and technology.
Dr Mittal is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
