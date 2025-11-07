Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to UAE, visits Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Purab

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mittal expressed his happiness to commence his tenure in the UAE with the divine blessings from the Gurudwara. He appreciated the unity and devotion of the congregation and praised how the traditions and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and of India as a whole, are being upheld with reverence and pride. He further commended the vision of tolerance and freedom championed by the Rulers of the UAE, which allows people of all faiths to live, worship, and celebrate their heritage in harmony.