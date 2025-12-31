Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards celebrated at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai

The event was graced by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as Chief Guest, along with Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj, National Convener of the Bharatiya Sarva Dharma Sansad. The gathering was also addressed by S. Jarnail Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Delhi, and Ms. Ruby Dhalla, Former Member of Parliament, Canada, who spoke on the timeless values of courage, sacrifice, and service embodied by the Sahibzades.