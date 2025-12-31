Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards celebrated at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai

Programme celebrated bravery, resilience, compassion through inspiring stories of students
Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Dubai commemorated Veer Bal Diwas with the second edition of the Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards, honouring the supreme courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades — Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. The programme celebrated values of bravery, resilience, compassion, and sewa through the inspiring stories of young students.
The event was graced by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as Chief Guest, along with Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj, National Convener of the Bharatiya Sarva Dharma Sansad. The gathering was also addressed by S. Jarnail Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Delhi, and Ms. Ruby Dhalla, Former Member of Parliament, Canada, who spoke on the timeless values of courage, sacrifice, and service embodied by the Sahibzades.
The programme commenced with soulful kirtan by children from the Gurmat Classes of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, followed by the awards ceremony. In their addresses, the dignitaries reflected on the timeless legacy of the Sahibzades and the enduring relevance of courage, sacrifice, and service in today’s world.
Satish Kumar Sivan spoke about the Sahibzades as enduring symbols of moral courage and lauded the Gurudwara’s continued commitment to sewa and service to the wider community. Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj reflected on the supreme sacrifice of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his sons, recalling the Guru’s immortal words that he had not lost four sons but had gained four million, inspiring generations to stand fearlessly for truth and righteousness.
The awards witnessed participation from eight schools, with 23 students recognised for exemplary courage and resilience. Eight students were awarded a one-year school fee scholarship, along with a medal and Certificate of Bravery, while the remaining students received medals and certificates acknowledging their inspiring values and actions.
Speaking on the occasion, Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, said, “Veer Bal Diwas is not merely a remembrance of history, but a living lesson for our children. The Sahibzades teach us that age is no barrier to courage, and that standing for righteousness is the highest form of sewa.”
The programme concluded with langar, symbolising equality, humility, and shared humanity. Through such initiatives, Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai continues to uphold the timeless legacy of the Sahibzades and inspire the younger generation with values of courage, service, and unity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox