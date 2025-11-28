Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai hosted the launch of SEWA: The Road to Salvation

During the event, Mirza Al Sayegh shared a heartfelt reflection on the enduring bond between India and the UAE, stating: “The relationship between India and the UAE is rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a legacy of trusted friendship. This book on SEWA is not just written — it is poured from the heart. It reflects the spirit of service and humanity that both our nations hold dear, strengthening the bridge of unity between our peoples.” His words added depth and warmth to the evening, beautifully highlighting how compassion and service transcend borders.