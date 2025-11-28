Book launch bridges cultures through message of unconditional giving
In a warm and heartfelt gathering, the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai hosted the launch of SEWA – The Road to Salvation, the newest book by Dr. Surender Singh Kandhari. The evening carried a spirit of unity, compassion, and deep reflection, mirroring the essence of the book itself. The event was graced by the presence of respected friends and well-wishers including Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Mirza Al Sayegh, Adilson Parrella, Ranjit Singh OBE, Arno Krimmer and several other cherished dignitaries whose presence added warmth and meaning to the occasion.
Dr. Kandhari, who has previously authored Temple of My Dreams, Lighthouse of Tolerance, ONE – The Spiritual Search, and Reflections 101, shared that this new book is “not just another publication, but a part of my life — the unfolding of a philosophy that has shaped my entire journey.”
SEWA – The Road to Salvation carries a profound dedication.
It honours the 350th Shaheedi Divas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, remembering his supreme sacrifice for freedom of faith and human dignity.
It also carries a deeply personal tribute from the author: “To my grandfather, who taught me the spirit of SEWA. And from me, now a grandfather, to my grandchildren… may they carry this legacy forward with love, compassion, humility, and grace.”
Speaking about the heart of the book, Dr. Kandhari shared that SEWA has never been a theory or concept to him — it has been a lived, breathing experience. The book opens with the definition: “SEWA means Serving Everyone Without Appreciation.”
He described SEWA as unconditional giving — without desire, expectation, or recognition — a language spoken beyond the boundaries of culture, gender, geography, or belief.
The gathering listened closely as he recalled lessons learned from his interactions with global spiritual voices — Mahant Swami Maharaj, Swami Brahmavihari Das, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru, Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV, Russell M. Nelson, and Dallin H. Oaks — and many others who, in their own unique ways, reinforced the timeless truth that service unites all of humanity.
Dr. Kandhari also spoke about the emotional roots of the book — memories from childhood, the building of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai, and experiences of standing alongside communities during moments of need and hope. One line from the book that resonates deeply is: “True sewa is silent. It does not announce itself or seek applause. The act itself is the reward.”
He shared how, in a world driven by recognition and applause, SEWA remains the last sacred refuge of unconditional love — reminding us that life’s purpose is not accumulation, but contribution, not consumption, but compassion.
In a moment of heartfelt gratitude, Dr. Kandhari thanked Bubbles Kandhari, acknowledging her compassion, wisdom, and unwavering support throughout every seva initiative. He also expressed appreciation to those who wrote letters of support for the book.
As the evening drew to a gentle close, Dr. Kandhari offered a simple yet profound prayer that captures the heart of the book: “Let every morning begin with the question: Where can I serve today?”
He thanked every dignitary and every friend who attended, sharing that their presence made the launch “a gathering of hearts, united not by ceremony, but by the spirit of SEWA.”
During the event, Mirza Al Sayegh shared a heartfelt reflection on the enduring bond between India and the UAE, stating: “The relationship between India and the UAE is rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a legacy of trusted friendship. This book on SEWA is not just written — it is poured from the heart. It reflects the spirit of service and humanity that both our nations hold dear, strengthening the bridge of unity between our peoples.” His words added depth and warmth to the evening, beautifully highlighting how compassion and service transcend borders.
The evening concluded with warmth, humility, and a shared sense of purpose — a reminder that SEWA begins in the heart and travels outwards, touching lives one act of kindness at a time.
Dr. Kandhari also announced that the book will be available free of cost for anyone who wishes to pick up a copy from Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai — an offering made with love, humility, and the desire to spread goodness, provided solely as an act of SEWA with no commercial purpose or obligation attached.”
