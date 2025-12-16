GOLD/FOREX
Chartered Institute of Marketing to host exclusive launch event in Dubai

Initiative advances marketing excellence across the UAE and GCC

Chris Daly, Chief Executive, CIM
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), the world’s leading professional body for marketing, will host an exclusive event in Dubai to mark the opening of its new regional hub in Dubai Knowledge Park. This expansion demonstrates CIM’s commitment to supporting both the UAE and the wider GCC as the region strengthens its position as a global centre for innovation, investment, and economic transformation.

The UAE continues to drive forward its UAE Vision 2031, a national agenda focused on sustainable growth, future-ready skills, economic diversification, and global competitiveness. Marketing capability sits at the heart of these ambitions, enabling organisations to attract investment, build global brands, and lead in emerging sectors.

Across the region, Saudi Vision 2030 and other GCC national visions are accelerating similar priorities - creating unprecedented demand for high-calibre marketing talent and strategic leadership.

CIM’s entry into the Middle East will provide organisations and professionals with internationally recognised qualifications, strategic marketing frameworks, and tailored corporate learning solutions designed to elevate marketing maturity and support national development goals.

Discussing the launch event Chris Daly, Chief Executive of CIM, said: “Marketing is central to growth and competitiveness. Our new hub in Dubai will help marketers across the GCC access the skills, knowledge, and recognition they need to thrive in a fast-changing economy.”

Event highlights

· Strategic discussions on the role of marketing in advancing UAE Vision 2031, Dubai’s D33 agenda, and Saudi Vision 2030.

· Introduction to CIM’s internationally recognised qualifications, corporate training programmes, and membership pathways tailored to the needs of the GCC.

· Insights into how marketing capability strengthens organisational performance, customer engagement, and long-term competitiveness.

· Networking with senior leaders, decision-makers, and regional influencers shaping the future of marketing in the Gulf.

Event details

Venue: The Terrace, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills – Dubai
Date: February 5, 2026
Time: 18:00 - 21:00 GST

It will be an opportunity to connect, exchange insights, and preview CIM’s vision for the Gulf. For more information, visit: https://www.cim.co.uk/cim-networks/middle-east/ 

