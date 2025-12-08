Indian expat in UAE nicknamed ‘Superman’ dies in Dubai

He was known for his work in digital design and for mentoring university students
Dubai: An Indian expat in the UAE, who was popular as a digital design figure in the Middle East and mentor to university students, has died. His Dubai-based company announced the news on Sunday.
Devesh Mistry, co-founder of Red Blue Blur Ideas, helped shape the digital experience industry in the region with his focus on user-friendly designs.
He was fondly known as 'Superman' at the company that he cofounded with Amol Kadam in 2011. The nickname honoured both his dedication and the company's name, a creative reference to Superman’s iconic ‘Red Blue Blur’ imagery when flying at super-speed.
In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, the company announced: "Today, we share news that is deeply painful for all of us at RBBi. Our Co-Founder, Devesh Mistry, passed away."
The company did not specify the cause of death.
Paying tribute to the deceased, it said: "Devesh was a driving force behind RBBi from its earliest days. To many of us, he was our own Superman. He played a defining role in shaping the company, our culture, our thinking, and the way we worked with clients and with each other."
The company invited the community to "join us in extending heartfelt condolences to Devesh's family and loved ones, and in holding strength and compassion for everyone across RBBi."
"This is a moment of grief and reflection for our entire team. We are taking the time and space to support one another through this loss,” the company said, adding that it would continue forward guided by the principles Devesh and the team established.
Devesh, usually known as Dev, co-founded what became one of the region's first specialised User Experience (UX), User Interface (UI) and digital performance marketing agencies in Dubai.
According to his LinkedIn profile, his career began in coding during the late 1990s, but he soon realised the importance of how users experienced his work. This drove him to find a balance between development and design, which inspired him to establish his own business.
Dev reportedly worked with major global brands including Microsoft, IBM, Telstra Australia, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Mini Cooper, MasterCard, L'Oreal, Emirates NBD and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
Beyond his professional achievements, Dev was passionate about mentoring and coaching others to help them reach their potential. He served as a lecturer, mentor and curriculum developer at the University of Dubai, focusing on digital strategy programmes. Previously based in Australia, Dev also had a brief stint as a lecturer with the University of Technology in Sydney.
A science graduate with a degree in physics from Mumbai, Dev was also a Microsoft Certified Professional and a certified member of the User Experience Professionals Association (UXPA).
Outside work, Dev remained curious about technology and human behaviour, enjoyed reading, and occasionally played guitar.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox