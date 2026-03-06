American Hospital Dubai conducts rare and highly complex tumour surgery

American Hospital Dubai performed a highly advanced surgical procedure of exceptional expertise, marking another milestone in its commitment to excellence in treating complex diseases. The surgery, an odontogenic myxoma, a rare benign tumour of the jaw, done on a female patient, is the first of its kind performed at the hospital and is offered by only a select few hospitals in the UAE.

American Hospital Dubai's reputation in diagnosing and treating complex diseases, along with its excellent multi-disciplinary teamwork, has positioned it at the forefront of the region’s medical care excellence and innovation.

The female patient was diagnosed with the rare benign tumour of the jaw and initially treated in the UK in 2000 with tumour excision and curettage (tissue removal). Years later, during routine dental examinations and panoramic radiographs, an unusual appearance of the jawbone was detected on X-ray. The patient decided to seek further evaluation at American Hospital Dubai, where she underwent comprehensive imaging, clinical assessment, and biopsy that confirmed a large recurrent tumour involving the left mandible or the jaw.

Given the size, extent, and progressive nature of the tumour, Dr Hani Nachawati, a Consultant Oral Surgeon and Implantologist at the American Hospital Dubai with over a decade of experience in oral and maxillofacial surgery, decided to perform a left hemimandibulectomy with preservation of the mandibular condyle.

A hemimandibulectomy is a surgical procedure to remove either half or a section of one side of the mandible, or the lower jaw. It is typically performed to treat tumours, severe trauma or infections to the jaw or congenital deformities. The mandibular condyle is a knob-like part in the jawbone's upper posterior area that connects to the skull at the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). This connection is crucial for the movement of the jaw, gives the face its contours and helps us chew and speak.

A hemimandibulectomy can result in speech difficulties, changes in chewing, and alterations in facial appearance. These issues are managed through precise planning and high surgical skills to restore function and aesthetics.

Using advanced 3D CAD/CAM technology, Dr Nachawati developed a detailed virtual surgical plan for both tumour resection (removal) and subsequent reconstruction. The highly complex procedure required exceptional surgical skill and precision as it involved removing the jawbone and then immediately reconstructing the jaw using microvascular techniques, using free fibula flap. A fibular free flap is a procedure that fills a bony defect in either the upper or lower jaw to replace bone that has been exercised. These two complex procedures are performed consecutively and must ensure the precise restoration of anatomical function and optimal facial contour.

A multidisciplinary team from American Hospital Dubai, comprising Dr Nachawati, Dr Roy (ENT surgeon), and Dr Tracia and Dr Ali (plastic surgeons), with dedicated support from the anaesthesia and ICU teams, performed the intensive and highly demanding 12-hour surgery.

The procedure and post-operative period proceeded smoothly. The patient achieved outstanding functional and aesthetic results and is continuing to recover well.