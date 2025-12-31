Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH launched by AGMC and INEOS Automotive in the Middle East

AGMC and INEOS Automotive debut the ultimate portal axle-equipped off-roader, the INEOS Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH, in the Middle East.

As AGMC becomes the official distributor for INEOS Automotive in the UAE, the new variant promises to be a game-changer for off-roading enthusiasts, with its official unveiling taking place at the INEOS boutique pop-up gallery at Dubai Design District (D3).

Following its debut at D3, the Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH will be transported to the site of the legendary Tal Moreeb dune, in Abu Dhabi’s Rub' al Khali desert. There it will be showcased at the Liwa Festival from the December 12th to January 3rd, alongside the full Ineos Grenadier lineup, with onsite test drives available on selected models.

The Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH is curated by renowned German off-road specialists LETECH GmbH, and can be ordered as a Station Wagon or the Quartermaster pick-up. With its extreme stance, enhanced ground clearance, wading capability and high-end standard equipment, the Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH is equally at home scaling the dunes and wadis as it is on urban roads.

The conversion kits are shipped directly from LETECH’s facilities near Stuttgart in Germany for installation by AGMC’s INEOS workshop technicians. Key equipment includes a new heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension layout, portal axles with wheel hubs offset from the main axle, and larger 37” BFGoodrich KM3 Mud Terrain off-road tyres on Hutchinson Industries beadlock forged alloy wheels. The drivetrain remains unchanged.

The modifications increase the track width and enhance ground clearance by 186mm to 450mm, with wading depth rising by 250mm to 1,050mm, all of which significantly enhance the vehicle’s already class-leading off-road geometry. The greater wheel travel and extended axle articulation ensures the Grenadier can successfully traverse deep sand or extremely rocky environments.

The INEOS Grenadier station wagon and pickup are powered by the award-winning 3-litre turbocharged inline-six-cylinder BMW B58 petrol engine, which makes 282 hp (286 PS) of power at 4750rpm, and 450 Nm of torque between 1750 and 4000rpm. In addition to the regular vehicle’s Trialmaster specification, all LETECH-equipped vehicles feature leather interior with heated front seats in either black or combination grey/black, Safari Windows, Premium Sound System, carpet floor mats, privacy glass and bespoke ‘TRIALMASTER X LETECH’ A-pillar and door sill badging.

Dr Andreas Schaaf, Group Director, AlBatha Automotive Group, said: “The Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH is a game-changer for the UAE’s off-road vehicle segment. We know it’s a crowded market, but with this launch, we are making a statement – this model is about not being afraid to stand out from the crowd and showing that style and performance do not have to be mutually exclusive.”

Dan Balmer, Regional Director Middle East & Africa, INEOS Automotive, added: “Bringing the Grenadier Trialmaster X LETECH to the UAE market is an important step forward for our brand. Working with AGMC, we have the confidence that comes with their years of experience in the Middle East. This is a truly special vehicle, whichever way our customers configure it, and we can’t wait to help them enjoy everything it has to offer.”

The conversion kit includes a full suite of bumper and wheel arch extensions, with a number of LETECH-developed accessories as standard for both body styles including: a sturdy front winch, practical roof rack ladder, offroad running board for easy access, ladder with fuel can holder (SW only), and six roof-mounted spotlights.