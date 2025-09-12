Sheikh Hamdan inaugurates IIMA's first international campus in Dubai

Dubai emerging as global hub for talent, innovation and students: Hamdan
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, inaugurated the first international campus of the globally renowned Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) at Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group PJSC.
The launch marks a significant milestone for both Dubai and IIMA, as the institute expands its academic footprint outside India for the first time in its distinguished history.
Welcoming the institute, His Highness noted that IIMA’s presence in Dubai reflects the deep-rooted ties and growing strategic partnership between the UAE and India.
He stated: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the city is rapidly growing as a destination of choice for exceptional students and a global hub for talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The energy and ambition of our youth are the driving forces of Dubai’s future, and by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and values to succeed in a rapidly changing international environment, we are empowering them to lead with confidence.”
Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai’s ability to attract world-class academic institutions like IIMA is part of a broader effort to strengthen the emirate’s global competitiveness.
“Dubai continues to draw world-class universities as part of our commitment to advancing the higher education sector in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Education 33 Strategy,” he said.
These strategic initiatives aim to position Dubai among the top global cities in terms of economic growth, innovation, and educational excellence.
In its inaugural year, the IIMA Dubai campus will launch its flagship one-year, full-time MBA programme, catering to professionals and aspiring leaders across the region.
The campus also plans to establish two dedicated centres of excellence:
A Case Writing and Development Centre, aimed at producing regionally relevant business case studies.
A Startup Incubation Centre, designed to support innovation and entrepreneurship in Dubai’s dynamic startup ecosystem.
The establishment of IIMA’s Dubai campus reinforces the emirate’s commitment to becoming a global destination for quality education and talent development. As part of the growing academic ecosystem at Dubai International Academic City, the new campus is expected to attract students, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the region and beyond.
