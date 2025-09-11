Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, during his tour of the exhibition, which brings together leading international and Qatari companies showcasing innovations, equipment and handcrafted products related to hunting, falconry and camping.

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, visited the ninth edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, S’hail 2025, in Doha.

Praising the exhibition, Sheikh Hamdan emphasised its role in strengthening ties with cultural heritage while also creating investment opportunities in falconry, hunting and related industries. The annual event has become a major platform for enthusiasts, breeders and businesses from across the region and beyond.

He was also briefed on the exhibition’s cultural activities, designed to highlight hunting and falconry traditions that form an integral part of Gulf heritage. The Crown Prince also toured the Bird Market, where some of the finest falcons bred by Qatari farms were displayed, and visited the pavilion of the Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital, a renowned centre specialising in falcon healthcare and treatment.

