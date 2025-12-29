Sheikh Hamdan attends launch of Dubai-FIFA Global Award

Discusses global football, sport innovation, and international collaboration
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the sidelines of the World Sports Summit in Dubai on Monday.
The Summit has brought together 1,500 sports leaders and decision makers from more than 50 countries.
During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan and FIFA President Gianni Infantino discussed the importance of international collaboration in leveraging sport—particularly football—as a tool to foster coexistence, mutual understanding, and stronger ties between nations and communities.
Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted FIFA’s ongoing efforts to advance the global football ecosystem, praising the organisation’s vision for a more innovative and inclusive future for the game.
The Crown Prince emphasised that the World Sports Summit serves as a key platform for shaping the future of sport worldwide. “By bringing together ideas and expertise from around the world, we aim to unlock new opportunities to support talent, encourage creativity, and stimulate investment in technology and knowledge,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “Our overarching goal is to create a sustainable, positive impact that enhances the growth and prosperity of sport across different countries and regions.”
The Summit also provides a platform to explore the development of various sports, nurture emerging talent, advance training and fitness approaches, and reinforce the role of clubs, academies, federations, and sports institutions globally.
Gianni Infantino praised the UAE’s leadership in promoting the sports sector and lauded Dubai’s initiatives to support the development of international sport. He described hosting a summit of this scale, bringing together senior decision makers and global sports leaders, as a reflection of Dubai’s forward-looking vision and long-term commitment to the global sports community.
The meeting was attended by senior leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of the King of Bahrain for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs; and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in Bahrain.
The delegation also included ministers and senior officials from the UAE and the wider Gulf region.
