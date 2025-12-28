GOLD/FOREX
Novak Djokovic, Ons Jabeur, Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo headline opening day of World Sports Summit

The inaugural summit will bring together a wide range of sporting figures

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur
Dubai: Tennis great Novak Djokovic, Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Arab tennis trailblazer Ons Jabeur and Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazario are among the headline speakers at the World Sports Summit in Dubai on Monday.

The inaugural summit will bring together a wide range of sporting figures for a two-day event taking place on December 29 and 30 at Madinat Jumeirah. Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the summit will feature more than 70 speakers, including industry leaders, global stars and sporting legends, under the theme “Uniting the world through sport.”

Infantino will open the programme with a 15-minute keynote address outlining the evolution of football on the pitch. He will be followed by Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, who is also an accomplished endurance rider and athlete.

Djokovic will reflect on the remarkable longevity that has helped him secure a record 24 Grand Slam titles, while fellow tennis stars Jabeur and Paula Badosa will take part in a joint panel during the afternoon session.

Boxing legend from the Philipines Manny Pacquiao will share his journey from a challenging childhood to becoming the world’s only eight-division champion. Reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will also appear, discussing his rise to the top of the sport and his status as one of boxing’s leading pound-for-pound fighters.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi will sit down with former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch to discuss PSG’s transformation into European champions. UAE Minister of Sports Dr Ahmad Al Falasi will outline the nation’s sporting ambitions and future plans, while the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Sports Awards will be presented later in the day.

The first day will conclude with a panel of pioneering female executives from the US sports industry that includes former NBA players Tamika Tremaglio and Michele Roberts, followed by a fireside chat with Brazil and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario.

Day two will be equally star-studded, featuring former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov alongside a host of football greats, including Roberto Baggio, Cafu, Didier Deschamps, Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Andrés Iniesta and Alessandro Del Piero.

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
