FIFA World Cup host countries reveal tournament jerseys

The Nike USA home shirt presents a fresh take on the traditional American stripes. Its standout element is the flowing, wave-like stripe pattern that runs across the entire jersey, replacing the usual straight horizontal lines with a more dynamic design that creates a sense of motion.

The away kit is primarily finished in a carbon black colour scheme, giving it a sleek, modern feel that sharply contrasts with the traditional red, white, and blue of the home strip. The front of the shirt features a subtle, all-over star pattern woven into the fabric, adding an extra layer of detail to the design.

The Canada home kit is deeply inspired by the identity of Canadian football, placing the maple leaf at the heart of the red design. The emblem is split-toned and centrally positioned, pointing north to reflect shared ambition and forward momentum.

The away kit draws inspiration from icy terrain, it features a cracked-ice pattern that blends intensity with visual appeal. A frozen maple leaf, styled like the mark of a skate blade, pays tribute to Canada’s winter sports roots. Designed to feel like a modern classic, the kit embraces a darker, more striking look that represents energy, ambition, and forward momentum.

The Mexico home shirt combines tradition with a modern edge, featuring a rich green base accented by geometric patterns inspired by Aztec design. It reflects the deep passion for football that runs through the country, embodying the spirit that connects generations of supporters. On the back of the neck, the phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO” meaning “We Are Mexico” which serves as a strong statement of unity and national pride.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.