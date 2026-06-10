Shakira, BTS, Madonna, Katy Perry, Tyla and more set to light up World Cup stage
As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its final stretch, FIFA has unveiled an extensive entertainment line-up across the tournament's three host nations. For the first time in World Cup history, interconnected opening ceremonies will take place in Mexico, Canada and the United States, each showcasing local culture while sharing a common theme of unity through football.
The celebrations will culminate with another historic first: a Super Bowl-style halftime show during the World Cup final in New Jersey, featuring some of the biggest names in global music.
FIFA will stage the three opening ceremonies approximately 90 minutes before each host nation's opening match.
The ceremonies are being produced by Marco Balich, the creative director behind several Olympic opening ceremonies and major international sporting events. While each host country will present its own cultural identity and artistic style, all three ceremonies will be linked by a shared theme celebrating football's power to unite people across borders.
Mexico City Stadium, Mexico – June 11, 2026
Toronto Stadium, Canada – June 12, 2026
Los Angeles Stadium, United States – June 12, 2026
According to Gulf Standard Time (GST), the ceremonies will take place at 9:30 PM on June 11 in Mexico City, 9:30 PM on June 12 in Toronto, and 3:30 AM on June 13 in Los Angeles.
Mexico will launch the tournament at Mexico City Stadium ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.
Leading the charge are global superstars Shakira and Burna Boy, who will headline the performance with their song "Dai Dai", the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Song. "Dai Dai" is an Italian phrase meaning “let’s go” or “come on”.
They will be joined by a powerhouse line-up of Latin music icons and international chart-toppers, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla.
Canada’s ceremony will take place at Toronto Stadium ahead of the country’s opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Built around the theme of a cultural mosaic, the show will highlight Canada's diversity through music and performances representing communities from across the country.
Headliners Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette, set to bring star power and nostalgia to the stage.
They are joined by an exciting, genre-spanning lineup featuring Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Elyanna, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.
The event is set to deliver a high-energy spectacle, combining large-scale visuals, immersive storytelling and performances that reflect the United States’ multicultural influence and massive global footprint in entertainment.
At the centre of the celebration are headliners Katy Perry and Future, bringing pop spectacle and hip-hop firepower to the stage.
Joining them is a sensational lineup of chart-dominating stars, including Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla.
The World Cup final on July 19 will mark a historic moment with FIFA’s first-ever halftime show, a major shift from anything seen in previous tournaments.
Staged at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the iconic venue hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the show promises to bring a Super Bowl-style spectacle to football’s biggest stage.
Taking centre stage are global superstar icons Madonna, Shakira and BTS, coming together for a landmark performance designed to close the tournament with a truly unforgettable moment.
The halftime show is being curated by Chris Martin, frontman of Coldplay, and produced by Global Citizen. Martin's role involves helping shape the creative direction and artist line-up for the event.
FIFA has described the production as a landmark entertainment event designed to bring together football, music and global culture on the sport's biggest stage.