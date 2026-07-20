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BTS FIFA World Cup halftime show: Every hidden moment ARMY spotted during the performance

ARMY spotted lyric changes, fan interactions and backstage moments beyond the broadcast

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-CARL RECINE

Dubai: Beyond the 80,000 in the stadium, ARMY was watching every second.

The official highlights only tell half the story. Behind BTS's eleven minutes on the World Cup's biggest stage, there was a rewritten lyric, a stadium full of kids jumping along, and at least one internet-famous streamer dancing in the stands like nobody was watching.

Here's everything fans caught that didn't make the official recap.

A football-themed entrance, literally

BTS's segment didn't just drop in cold. Reports from the show confirm their performance was led in by a video of Norway's rowing chant, tying the entrance directly into football culture before a single note of "Dynamite" played.

It's a small touch, but it set the tone for a performance built to feel like it belonged on a pitch, not just near one.

Taehyung swapped ping pong for football

Sharp-eared fans caught the moment V changed one of Dynamite's most famous lines. The original lyric is "Ice tea and a game of ping pong," but clips from the performance show him singing "game of football" instead, a small rewrite that fans immediately picked up on. It fits, too, since outlets covering the show confirmed the group performed with reworked lyrics tailored for the occasion.

Jungkook changed the lyrics too

From 'kick the drum' to 'kick the ball' Jungkook kick-started the song with an ad-lib of his own, fitting for the theme and kicking off the performance.

The crowd lost it, kids and all

Fan-shot footage from the stands shows BTS members jumping along with children during the performance, one of those unscripted moments that ends up more talked-about than the choreography itself.

Elsewhere in the stadium, IShowSpeed was spotted dancing along to "Dynamite" from his seat, mid-livestream, with the scoreline still showing 0-0 behind him.

What it looked like from above

Behind-the-scenes footage of the performance shows just how much was happening around BTS while they performed, dancers in red moving in formation across the pitch, camera operators weaving between them, and even the show's own musicians caught dancing along while watching the group perform.

Bieber and BTS crossing paths pitchside

Photos from backstage show Justin Bieber alongside BTS members in their red and white performance kits, surrounded by security and camera crews in the moments around the show, a reminder that with four separate acts sharing one 11-minute slot, there was plenty happening just off camera too.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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KpopFIFA World CupBTSFIFA

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