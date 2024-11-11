Star-studded retreat

Held under the slogan “Dubai: The First Sports Destination,” the retreat will feature numerous top sports stars, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA); former France and Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez; Lebanese basketball star Fadi Al Khatib; former world No 1 doubles tennis player Sania Mirza from India; and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

The retreat will target six verticals: talent recognition, football, sports clubs, hosting mega sports events, sports infrastructure, and community sports. According to Khalfan Belhoul, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the primary aim is to increase medal counts and improve Dubai’s standing in the international arena.

Khalfan Belhoul addressing the press conference along with Saeed Hareb and Dubai Sports Council officials. Image Credit: Supplied

“We want to be the global sports destination. To achieve that, we need the perfect infrastructure, which means improving our stadiums and hosting facilities. We saw huge numbers attending the Premier Padel tournament and the Dubai Basketball games. There is a diverse community that loves sports,” Belhoul told Gulf News during a media interaction at the Dubai Sports Council. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC, was also present along with other officials.

Talent development

“What’s next for us is moving up in various sports rankings, as numbers don’t lie. We have the passion, but we’re not yet at the global positioning we desire. Whether it’s from an Olympic gold medal perspective or achieving high points, we’re determined to push forward. We want Dubai to be home to core talent as well as a hub for sports on both professional and recreational levels.”

Lebanese basketball superstar Fadi Al Khatib and Former France and Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez will also be imparting their wisdom during the retreat. Image Credit: AFP/Shutterstock

The future programme includes both Emiratis and expatriates. Belhoul noted that it would take a few weeks to assess the retreat’s outcomes and finalise a plan within the next couple of months.

Belhoul emphasised the positive engagement of sports sector workers and the community following Sheikh Mansoor’s call for all nationalities to participate in the Dubai Sports Survey. The survey’s inputs will be discussed during the ‘Dubai Sports Retreat’ to set Dubai’s future sports direction and build on the many achievements in this field.

“The expatriates are part of us and represent a large portion of the population. We want to create an inclusive ecosystem where expatriate and Emirati children can interact and jointly represent the UAE in a professionally supported environment. A more competitive ecosystem will foster a larger talent pool, raising the overall quality of our athletes. We’re excited to create an inclusive environment.”

Strategic planning

The retreat will focus on a variety of sports, including football, basketball, cricket, padel tennis, tennis, and recreational events like the Dubai Marathon, water sports, and motorsports.