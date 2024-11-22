The Premier League returns following the final international break of 2024, ushering in its first uninterrupted stretch of the season.

With no international breaks until March, fans can look forward to months of uninterrupted action, with this weekend’s gameweek kicking off a hectic 45-day period featuring 90 matches.

Gulf News delves into the three biggest talking points from this weekend’s action.

Arsenal and City looking to bounce back

Last season's title contenders, Manchester City and Arsenal, both find themselves in need of a crucial victory this weekend. City are enduring a rare slump, having lost their last four games in all competitions—a first in Pep Guardiola's illustrious career. Meanwhile, Arsenal's last Premier League win dates back to October 5, when they beat Southampton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

City’s most recent league victory also came against Southampton, on October 26, but their task this weekend looks tougher than Arsenal’s. The Cityzens welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium, a side that defeated a rotated City team in the Carabao Cup just last month. Spurs, despite losing to Ipswich before the international break, have a decent recent record at the Etihad, with a win, a loss, and a draw in their last three league visits.

With league leaders Liverpool hosting bottom-placed Southampton on Sunday, City can ill afford to drop points. A Spurs victory, coupled with a Liverpool win, could leave Guardiola’s men eight points adrift of the Reds.

Arsenal have not won in the league since October 5 Image Credit: AFP

Arsenal, on the other hand, host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates. While this fixture might have seemed ideal for a return to winning ways in previous seasons, Forest are defying expectations this year. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side sit fifth in the table, just one place behind Arsenal, having won five of their 11 league games, including a shock away win at Liverpool.

Striker Chris Wood has been pivotal for Forest, netting eight goals so far, while goalkeeper Matz Sels has kept four clean sheets - the second most in the league. Despite Forest’s form, Arsenal will take confidence from history; they haven’t dropped points at home to the Tricky Trees since 1995, when the teams drew 1-1 at Highbury.

Manchester United set for new chapter

In his penultimate game as Sporting CP manager before taking over at Manchester United, Ruben Amorim oversaw a commanding 4-1 victory over Manchester City.

The performance only heightened anticipation among United fans, who will finally see the 39-year-old take charge of the Red Devils for the first time against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

With Amorim’s arrival, supporters can expect a fresh tactical approach. The Portuguese coach is likely to implement his trademark style: short-passing, possession-focused football, a three-at-the-back formation and an aggressive high press.

Amorim takes control of United for the first time Image Credit: AFP

“We know that we need time, but we have to win time,” said Amorim in an interview with United’s website.

“To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity. So since day one we will start with our identity. Of course we are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot in our game model.

“How to play, how to press, these small things, small details. You cannot go 100% on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So, if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity.”

Amorim couldn’t have asked for a much easier fixture for his Premier League debut, as the Red Devils travel to face an Ipswich side that has managed just one win this season.

However, that lone victory came in impressive fashion, away at Tottenham Hotspur just before the international break. Kieran McKenna’s team will be eager to build on that result and spoil Amorim’s welcome party.

Liverpool to continue fine form?

Liverpool have been the standout team this season, winning nine of their 11 matches to establish a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

It’s a dream start for Arne Slot’s side, especially given the uncertainty surrounding their adjustment to a new manager following Jurgen Klopp’s nine-year reign. While Slot has undoubtedly benefited from the strong foundation Klopp left behind, he has also made his mark by slightly lowering the team’s tempo—a change that has paid dividends.

According to Opta, Liverpool currently have a 62.3% chance of winning the Premier League, a figure that could rise after their trip to Southampton on Sunday. The Saints have struggled since returning to the top-flight, winning just once while scoring only seven goals and conceding a staggering 21 in their 11 league games.