Dubai: A new global mixed martial arts championship, featuring a series of international events across various cities worldwide will culminate in the season final in Dubai. Titled Road to Dubai will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on January 25.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, along with Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the DSC, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to launch the highly anticipated event.

The championship will be headlined by the returning ‘Pride of Dagestan’ Usman Nurmagomedov, the undefeated Bellator Lightweight World Champion with an impressive 18-0 record. He will defend his title against Ireland’s Paul ‘Big News’ Hughes (13-1), fresh off the biggest victory of his career at PFL’s Battle of the Giants, where he triumphed over AJ McKee. The championship is the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East.

Strengthening Dubai position on global map

Sheikh Hamdan said: “The launch of this global mixed martial arts championship underscores the trust placed in Dubai by the global sports community and international federations. It highlights the city’s position as a leading destination for hosting major international tournaments across various disciplines and strengthening its position as a leading hub on the global sports map.”

The multi-year agreement seeks to also attract and develop talented Emirati athletes in mixed martial arts as well as prepare them to compete in international championships.