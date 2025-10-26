100,000+: Dubai’s Zabeel Park rocks with ‘UAE’s largest Indian party’

Bollywood took over the night as popular Indian singers Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, Neeraj Madhav (bringing the Kerala factor) drove the crowd wild with electrifying live performances. Adding an unexpected twist to the party atmosphere, yoga guru Baba Ramdev took the stage before the musical acts, sharing his trademark breathing routines and yogic moves to stay fit. There were also classical performances by children from Dubai, with the line-up celebrating every shade of Indian rhythm.