Over 60,000 expected at UAE's largest Indian expat community celebration in Dubai’s Zabeel Park

Emirates Loves India’s Diwali event back with concerts, cultural shows, Indian cuisine

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The crowd watches a show during the ‘Ghar Jaisi Diwali’ event organised by Emirates Loves India on November 16, 2024 at Zabeel Park in Dubai.
The crowd watches a show during the ‘Ghar Jaisi Diwali’ event organised by Emirates Loves India on November 16, 2024 at Zabeel Park in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE is set to host what organisers are calling the largest celebration of the Indian community outside India, with more than 60,000 attendees expected to gather at Zabeel Park in Dubai on Sunday, October 26.

Organised by Emirates Loves India and supported by the UAE Government Media Office, the free event will showcase the deep historical ties between the UAE and India through a vibrant programme of music, culture, and cuisine.

The event will highlight the contributions of the Indian expat community across various sectors in the UAE. It will showcase the deep historical ties between the UAE and India, and present cultural and artistic programmes that reflect the richness and creativity of India's culture.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will attend as chief guest, alongside distinguished diplomats and business leaders. Dubai Police will also participate in the celebrations.

Star-studded lineup

The event promises an entertainment extravaganza featuring popular Indian artists including Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, Neeraj Madhav, and sarangi star Nabeel Khan.

"We're all set for the largest celebration of the Indian community in the UAE. Hope to see you there," Emirates Loves India's social media pages said.

Gates at Zabeel Park (Gates 1 and 3) will open at 2pm, with the programme continuing until 11pm.

Cultural showcase

The celebration will feature eight cultural stalls showcasing different aspects of Indian heritage, 30 food stalls offering diverse Indian cuisines, and several photo opportunity zones for attendees.

The programme includes performing arts, traditional and folk segments, handicraft showcases, live concerts, cultural exhibitions, a parade, and a dedicated kids' corner.

Record-breaking tradition

This marks the second edition of the event, previously held under the title "Ghar Jaisi Diwali" (Homelike Diwali), according to Emirates Loves India's Instagram page.

Last year's celebration of the Indian Festival of Lights on November 16 exceeded all expectations. While organisers anticipated 40,000 attendees, more than 60,000 people turned up, transforming the popular park into a giant platform celebrating Indian culture, music, art, food, and folklore against the backdrop of the iconic Dubai Frame.

A select group of leading Indian personalities were recognised during last year's celebration for their distinguished achievements and success in the UAE.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) extended Metro operating hours to manage the crowds, with services running from 5am on November 16 till 2am on November 17.

How to register

Though the event is free to attend, registration is mandatory. Those interested need to register by sending the word "India" to +971 4702 7721 on WhatsApp and secure a QR code that will ensure their entry.

DiwaliUAEIndian expatsDubai

