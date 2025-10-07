Diwali 2025 fireworks in Dubai: Locations, timings for Indian Festival of Lights revealed

Full lineup of biggest Diwali celebration ‘Noor: Festival of Lights’ to be out on Friday
The Indian Festival of Lights returns to Dubai with an expanded programme running from October 17 to 25. Fireworks displays have been confirmed at both Al Seef and Global Village.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the three-day 'Noor: Festival of Lights' will be announced by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) under the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Indian Consulate in Dubai and Teamwork Arts on Friday.
Residents and visitors can witness the first major fireworks display along the banks of Dubai Creek at Al Seef on 17 October at 9pm. The free show promises stunning lights and colours against the backdrop of Dubai's historic quarter, featuring views of traditional dhows and old-world architecture paired with modern comforts.
Organisers are encouraging families to arrive early for the best vantage points, as the display is expected to draw massive crowds to the waterfront destination.
The celebrations continue at Global Village with four separate fireworks displays scheduled at 9pm on October 18 and19, followed by additional shows on October 24 and 25. The pyrotechnic displays will add to the venue's festive atmosphere during the Diwali weekend.
Against the charming backdrop of Al Seef, Noor – Festival of Lights will run from October 17 to 10, starting at 6pm on the opening day. The festival promises a culturally rich experience designed to bring communities together.
"Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is best celebrated with everyone. It is a festival that reminds us to set aside differences and rejoice in hope and the triumph of good over evil. Noor: Festival of Lights, brings the warmth, magic, and homeliness of Diwali to Dubai, along with all its pomp and show," according to the festival organisers.
Built on the concept of a home away from home, Noor reflects both Diwali and Dubai's shared essence of unity in diversity. The three-day festival will bring together people of all backgrounds for immersive cultural experiences at Souk Al Seef.
The packed calendar will include grand processions, poetry readings, musical performances, dance shows, storytelling sessions, thought-provoking discourses, stand-up comedy and illuminating workshops about Indian culture and traditions.
Festivalgoers can also participate in immersive workshops designed to foster community engagement, including traditional rangoli-making sessions and an energetic drumming experience. These interactive elements aim to provide hands-on exposure to India's multicultural traditions.
The celebration will culminate in a spectacular display of choreographed fireworks across the Dubai night sky, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and marking the joyous spirit of Diwali.
All events at the Noor: Festival of Lights are free to attend, making it accessible for families and communities across the emirate.
"The historic neighbourhood on the banks of Dubai Creek provides an ideal setting to embrace Diwali's universal message of light, togetherness and new beginnings. This truly immersive celebration is much more than just an event - it's a shared experience," organisers said, inviting residents and visitors to embrace the warmth, joy and spirit of Diwali in the city renowned worldwide for its cosmopolitan spirit.
The complete programme of impressive performances, grand visual spectacles and informative workshops will be revealed on Friday.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox