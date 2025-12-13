Abu Dhabi Marathon: 23-year-old female athlete with Down syndrome champions inclusion

I wanted to show what is possible for athletes of determination: Noor Elakhdar
At 23, Noor Elakhdar is not just finishing marathons – she is changing perceptions. An artist and athlete of determination, Noor took on the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon for the third time on Saturday, turning one of the UAE’s biggest sporting stages into a powerful platform for inclusion.
Born in Saudi Arabia and living in Abu Dhabi since the age of 20, Noor lives with a dual diagnosis of Down syndrome and autism. Rather than limiting her, it has fuelled a journey defined by resilience, discipline and a refusal to be defined by expectations.
For the Egyptian expat athlete, each race is more than a competition – it is a statement.
“I was inspired to join the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon because I wanted to show what is possible for athletes of determination and to challenge myself in a new way as I take on major endurance events and finish them with pride. I also wanted to represent inclusion in one of the biggest races in the UAE.”
Noor’s endurance sports journey began in 2021, and in just four years she has competed in more than 150 races across running, cycling, open-water swimming, fitness challenges and triathlons. In 2023, she made history as the first Arab athlete with Down Syndrome and autism to swim 2km at the Oceanman El Gouna event in Egypt.
This year alone, she did the Super Sprint Triathlon and the Oceanman World Championship Finals independently – adding to her growing list of achievements – milestones that reflect both physical endurance and mental strength.
“Every time it felt hard, I told myself: ‘You’re stronger than you think, you can do anything’ – that mindset pushed me through.”
Training for endurance events is demanding for any athlete, but Noor said the challenges are often amplified by sensory and mental strain.
“The long distances were tough – they challenged my sensory needs and were mentally exhausting as an autistic person. Staying focused for weeks was not always easy. I overcame it by sticking to my routine, trusting my coaches and reminding myself that I have already overcome many obstacles in life.”
Noor is also a cyclist, footballer, model, dancer and artist. Balancing creativity with elite-level training requires discipline but for Noor, the two worlds complement each other.
“Art lets me express my feelings and creativity, while sport gives me power, discipline and confidence. My training fits around my art projects, and my artwork helps me relax after tough sessions. One fuels my passion, the other fuels my strength.”
Platforms such as the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon’s She Wins initiative have played a key role in amplifying Noor’s journey.
“She Wins gives women a voice, a community and a space to be proud of their journeys,” she said. “For me, it showed that my story matters. It encourages women of all abilities to step forward, try new challenges and believe they deserve to be seen.”
Crossing the marathon finish line, Noor noted, is about far more than medals or timings.
“If my journey inspires even one woman to believe in herself, then every kilometre was worth it, and this will motivate me to challenge limits, promote inclusion, and reshape what people believe is possible.”
