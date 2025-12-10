Once overweight smoker, British dad in Dubai smashes three Gulf running records

Evren Ozka completes ultra-endurance runs across Qatar, Bahrain, UAE in a month
Evren Ozka, a Dubai-based entrepreneur and father of two, has completed one of the Gulf’s most demanding ultra-endurance challenges – breaking three national running records across Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE.
A Puma athlete, Ozka completed the challenge within a month while raising funds for Dubai Cares to support education for children around the world.
His journey is an inspiring one: from an overweight smoker and drinker who once struggled to run a single kilometre, he has become a record-breaking endurance athlete. Last year, the British expat set a Guinness World Record for the fastest crossing of the UAE on foot. Now, he has broken his own national record for the UAE challenge, running about 630 km in five days, 11 hours, and 19 minutes, surpassing his previous time by 11 hours and 39 minutes.
In Qatar, he ran around 192 km in 26 hours and 30 minutes, while in Bahrain he completed about 68.5 km in 11 hours and 26 minutes. Across nearly 900 km in one month, Ozka – wearing the newly launched Puma MAGMAX 2 – overcame extreme fatigue, fluctuating conditions, and long periods of isolation.
In Qatar, fellow Puma athlete coach Biha joined segments of his route. In Bahrain, members of the Bahrain Warriors rotated alongside him. In the UAE, runners from the Lift Focus Grind (LFG) community, fellow athletes, and Puma Middle East members joined him at key segments, including the first kilometres. His core team travelled with him throughout, transforming a solo challenge into a shared journey defined by trust, resilience, and determination.
The UAE crossing, which concluded on UAE National Day, held special significance for Ozka, who has called the country home for the past few years.
“For me, this wasn’t just about running across countries or breaking records,” he said. “It was about proving who I’ve become. A few years ago, I couldn’t run a kilometre. To finish almost 900 km in one month across three nations and to do it for a cause like Dubai Cares, means more than a record.”
Last year, he attempted to break the record for the greatest distance covered on a treadmill in one week but was unsuccessful after suffering an injury. However, he returned stronger with his ‘I can do it’ attitude to set three new records.
“It’s proof that anyone can rewrite their life if they start and push. The people who joined me, even for a few kilometres, and my team who stayed with me through every border became part of this story. I kept the mentality that every step, every doubt, and every wall I faced was mine to overcome, and I never stopped pushing forward until I made it”.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox