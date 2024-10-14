Dubai: Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation affiliated with the UN Department of Global Communications, has joined the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ initiative to provide urgent relief for children and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

The collaboration aims to inspire the UAE community - including individuals, institutions, and businesses - to raise critical funds for emergency relief efforts. It also aligns with the broader efforts of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council to mobilise resources and deliver life-saving aid to those in need.

How to donate • Online: Visit donate.dubaicares.ae to make a donation

• SMS: You can donate via SMS by texting the word “Donate” through Etisalat by e& and du to the following numbers:

-9030 to donate Dh30

-9090 to donate Dh90

-9300 to donate Dh300

-9900 to donate Dh900

• Crowdfunding: Start your own fundraising campaign and rally your network to support Lebanon by visiting https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae

• Direct Donations: You can also make a direct financial contribution through bank transfer or by cheque addressed to Dubai Cares. Here are the bank details:

Account Name: Dubai Cares

Bank Name: Emirates Islamic Bank

Bank Address: P.O. Box 6564, Dubai, UAE

Bank Account Number: 3707297730205

IBAN: AE110340003707297730205

SWIFT: MEBLAEAD



Lebanon is currently experiencing a crisis, with families across the country facing acute shortages of food, shelter, and warmth due to the ongoing conflict. With winter fast approaching, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly. The fundraising drive by Dubai Cares aims to address these pressing needs by delivering essential supplies, including food, ‘winterisation’ kits, as well as educational and psychological support to help displaced families.

“Working closely with trusted partners on the ground, Dubai Cares is committed to ensuring that donations translate into tangible relief for those most affected by this crisis,” it said.

‘Power of collective action’

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “Lebanon is currently facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with countless families displaced and struggling to access even the most basic necessities such as food, shelter, and warmth. As winter looms, the need for emergency relief is more critical than ever. At Dubai Cares, we firmly believe in the power of collective action.

"By joining the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ initiative, we are committed to providing immediate, life-saving support to the most vulnerable families. We invite the UAE community to join hands with us in this mission, ensuring that vital supplies reach those who need them most.”