Watch: Day 1 highlights of the Gitex Global 2024

The GITEX Global 2024 exhibition, a colossal gathering and the largest technology event in the world, opened its doors to the public in Dubai on 14 October. The Dubai Government has a notable presence through a joint pavilion featuring over 45 government and private sector entities, alongside Digital Dubai, the pavilion's organizing body.

Digital Dubai has dedicated a special zone for artificial intelligence within the Dubai Government's pavilion, highlighting the critical importance of this technology. This initiative is crucial to Digital Dubai's strategy for enhancing business operations, services and government programs.

