Video: Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre, a fun, educational and interactive destination

Kalba, located on the east coast of Sharjah, is a stunning coastal destination known for its pristine natural landscapes and rich biodiversity. One of its most notable attractions is the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre, which adds to the area's ecotourism offerings and showcases its unique ecological environment.

Nestled in the heart of an ancient mangrove forest, the centre offers visitors the rare opportunity to explore the oldest mangrove forest in the Emirates, where trees can reach up to 8 meters in height. The outdoor tours provide a chance to experience this lush landscape up close.

Inside the centre, visitors can enjoy a variety of coastal wildlife, including rare species such as the Arabian Collared Kingfisher, marine creatures like crabs and green turtles, and a variety of fish and microorganisms. It's an immersive experience of both the marine and terrestrial ecosystems of Kalba.

Kalba is a perfect destination for nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a serene escape into one of the UAE's most biodiverse areas.

Tickets for the Mangrove Centre cost Dh15 for adults, and entry is free for children under 12 years.

Timings on regular days: Sunday to Thursday, 9 am to 6.30 pm, Saturday, 11 am to 6.30 pm. The centre is closed on Mondays.