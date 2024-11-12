Video: UAE President attends COP29 World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Azerbaijan Follow us

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the opening session of the COP29 World Leaders Climate Action Summit and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to helping accelerate climate action and build a climate resilient economy for the future.

Inaugurated by Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, the COP29 climate conference is being hosted in Baku from 11th to 22nd November under the slogan ‘In Solidarity for a Green World.’

On the occasion of his participation in the summit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the UAE’s deep-rooted legacy of environmental stewardship and commitment to the principles of sustainable development.

He highlighted that this dedication led to the UAE’s hosting of COP28 last year, during which the country championed international cooperation to provide an effective response to the first Global Stocktake assessing progress in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.