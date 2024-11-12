Books, authors and publishers galore: Sharjah Book Fair 2024 draws massive crowds

'Everything begins with a book' is the suggestive slogan that the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), the most important in the Arab world, has chosen for its 43rd edition, which will be held until 17 November.

With 2,520 publishers from 112 countries participating, the fair is significant for book lovers and literary professionals. Among the highlights are the 400 authors who will be present to sign their books and engage with readers, creating an interactive space where literature comes to life. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with the writers behind some of the year's most anticipated releases.

The fair will feature a solid regional presence, with the UAE leading the Arab world and hosting 234 publishers. Other notable Arab participants include Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria. Internationally, the UK and India stand out with the largest delegations of 81 and 52 publishers, respectively.

