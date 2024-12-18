Cloudy skies in UAE: Light rain recorded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah Follow us

Dubai: After overcast skies were reported in the coastal parts of the country, light rain was reported in some parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, light rain was recorded in Al Mamzar, Al Barsha, and Al Aweer in Dubai. Wasit and Al Riqa in Sharjah, Khor Khwair and Sha'am in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Zawraa and Al Jurf in Ajman, and Abu Dhabi areas like Sweihan in Al Ain and Saadiyat Island also recorded light rainfall.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 5.3°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 5.45am.

Pleasant cool weather is expected this evening with humidity increasing by night time.