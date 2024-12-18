Israel will occupy Syria buffer zone: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israeli troops would continue to occupy a recently seized buffer zone in Syria for the foreseeable future, even as ceasefire efforts in Gaza persist.

Netanyahu made the statement on Tuesday night while touring Mount Hermon, known to Syrians as Jabal Sheikh. Israeli forces recently moved into the demilitarized zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights following the collapse of Bashar Al Assad’s government earlier this month.

While officials have previously described this move as a temporary measure to ensure border security, no timeline has been provided for troop withdrawal.