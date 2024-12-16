OPN SAUDI DRUGS
Durgs seized by Saudi Customs recently. In preparation, authorities will launch an awareness drive this month to educate private transport companies on the testing process and its role in maintaining safety. Image Credit: Saudi Press Agency/file

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to launch a nationwide campaign to conduct random drug and substance abuse tests on public transport drivers, including those operating trucks, buses, and taxis, in a joint effort by the Public Transport Authority, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Health.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing road safety and ensuring drivers’ fitness, comes as authorities prioritize stricter safety measures across the transport sector.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

The Federation of Saudi Chambers confirmed the campaign following communication from the Public Transport Authority, stressing its importance in safeguarding lives and preventing accidents caused by impaired driving. Testing will be overseen by the Ministry of Health and is expected to begin in the coming months.

Also read

In preparation, authorities will launch an awareness drive this month to educate private transport companies on the testing process and its role in maintaining safety. As part of the campaign, a virtual workshop was held on Sunday, December 15, to guide transport businesses through the procedures and ensure compliance.