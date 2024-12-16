Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to launch a nationwide campaign to conduct random drug and substance abuse tests on public transport drivers, including those operating trucks, buses, and taxis, in a joint effort by the Public Transport Authority, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Health.
The initiative, aimed at enhancing road safety and ensuring drivers’ fitness, comes as authorities prioritize stricter safety measures across the transport sector.
The Federation of Saudi Chambers confirmed the campaign following communication from the Public Transport Authority, stressing its importance in safeguarding lives and preventing accidents caused by impaired driving. Testing will be overseen by the Ministry of Health and is expected to begin in the coming months.
In preparation, authorities will launch an awareness drive this month to educate private transport companies on the testing process and its role in maintaining safety. As part of the campaign, a virtual workshop was held on Sunday, December 15, to guide transport businesses through the procedures and ensure compliance.