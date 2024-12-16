The move aims to streamline customs procedures and enhance service efficiency by enabling individuals to complete the required steps directly via the authority's official website.

In a statement, Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) explained that individuals must first register on the website (zatca.gov.sa). Once registered, users can access the "Vehicle Import Service" and create a new request by filling in vehicle details, submitting the customs declaration, and uploading the necessary documents before submitting the application. The authority clarified that the service is optional, offering flexibility for users who prefer to utilize it.