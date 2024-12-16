Dubai: Saudi Arabia Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has launched a new service allowing individual importers to process personal vehicle imports independently through its land and sea customs ports.
Saudis are permitted to self-import up to two vehicles per year, subject to standard customs duties. While resident expats may import one car every 3 years, and it is not allowed to sell it until after 3 years.
The move aims to streamline customs procedures and enhance service efficiency by enabling individuals to complete the required steps directly via the authority's official website.
In a statement, Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) explained that individuals must first register on the website (zatca.gov.sa). Once registered, users can access the "Vehicle Import Service" and create a new request by filling in vehicle details, submitting the customs declaration, and uploading the necessary documents before submitting the application. The authority clarified that the service is optional, offering flexibility for users who prefer to utilize it.
To assist individuals, ZATCA has published a detailed user guide on its website, outlining step-by-step instructions for submitting personal vehicle import requests and providing comprehensive information on the service. Interested users can also refer to the designated webpage for detailed import regulations applicable to individuals of all categories.