Cairo: A mega-metro system, being built in the Saudi capital Riyadh, is expected to go operational later this year once the project is completed, according to a Saudi media report, citing an official source.

One of the world's largest transport projects, the Riyadh Metro consists of six lines spanning a total of 176 kilometres and connecting 84 stations across the sprawling city, the Saudi news portal Akhbar24 reported.

Its electric trains will serve the city's densely populated areas, and its stations are designed to be powered by renewable energy.

Envisaged as the backbone of public transport in Riyadh, the network will connect the city's King Khalid International Airport, the King Abdullah Financial District, universities, and central Riyadh.

The $22.5 billion project is planned to initially transport 1.2 million passengers daily before reaching its full capacity of 3.6 million.

Moreover, the metro service is set to contribute to overcoming traffic congestion in Riyadh as it will give people an advanced and comfortable mode of transport in the shortest possible time, according to the city's mayor, Prince Faisal bin Ayyaf.

The official had earlier said that 90 per cent of trips inside Riyadh are made by private cars and the remaining 10 per cent by taxis, thus adding to traffic snarls.

Residents in Riyadh pin their hopes on the ambitious project for easing traffic jams, reducing carbon emissions, and improving their transport experience.