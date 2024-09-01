Dubai: The Ministry of Education in Kuwait has implemented new, stricter guidelines for ministry employees submitting termination requests, either due to resignation or retirement.

This move aims to safeguard employees from losing benefits out of unawareness, which could negatively impact their retirement pensions.

Under the new guidelines, employees seeking to terminate their service must first verify their retirement pension eligibility with the Public Institution for Social Security, accompanied by a recent salary certificate.

Termination requests must be submitted at the employee’s work center, approved by an authorised official, and include a specified resignation or retirement date. Requests that are submitted after the designated termination date will not be accepted.

Additionally, employees must ensure that their leave balance is accurately recorded and approved before submission.

The process requires that termination requests be reviewed with the service termination department at least one month before the desired termination date to allow sufficient processing time.

For those eligible for benefits under disability laws or opting for supplemental insurance, electronic requests must be submitted via the Ministry’s website.

These requests must include approvals from the Public Authority for Disability Affairs and the Public Institution for Social Security.

Employees returning from mission or study leaves must serve an equivalent period upon return and verify any decisions regarding their delegation before submitting a termination request.

It is also important for employees to coordinate their leave schedules to avoid any conflicts with their termination date, requiring approval of all submitted leaves before making the termination request.

For non-Kuwaiti employees on their second contract, termination requests must be submitted at least one month before the contract’s end to ensure they receive their full end-of-service gratuity. Failing to do so timely can result in losing a portion of the gratuity.