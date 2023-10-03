Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced the termination of employment for over 800 expatriates, the majority of whom are from Arab countries.
The affected individuals have been given a one-month grace period to finalise their employment affairs before the terminations take effect.
While the ministry has not provided explicit reasons for these mass terminations, it is widely believed that the move is aligned with the ongoing Kuwaitisation policy.
This initiative seeks to replace expatriate workers with Kuwaiti nationals across various sectors in the country as a means to prioritise employment opportunities for citizens.
This recent announcement follows a similar trend observed in the country’s education sector.
At the end of last academic year, the Ministry of Education in Kuwait terminated approximately 1,800 expatriate teachers, despite the shortage of teaching staff within the country.