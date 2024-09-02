Lilli, France: A major fire broke out at a historic church in northern France early Monday, with its bell tower collapsing as a result of the blaze, officials said.

At around 4:30 am (0230 GMT) a fire broke out in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the northern town of Saint-Omer.

Thanks to the efforts of 90 firefighters the fire had been contained by Monday morning, but the church steeple collapsed, a representative of the prefecture told AFP.

No one was injured, but around 50 residents living nearby were evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

"My thoughts are with the Catholics and the people of Saint-Omer," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X, formerly Twitter.

"An investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the fire," he added.

The church, which features neo-Gothic furnishings, was unveiled in 1859.

It was restored and reopened in 2018.