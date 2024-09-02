Dubai: A driver was killed when a large tree fell on his vehicle as a result of severe winds that swept through Saudi Arabia’s holy capital Mecca.

The strong winds, which accompanied rainfall in most neighbourhoods, caused the tree to collapse onto the car, resulting in the driver's death on the spot.

Witnesses reported that the driver had attempted to stop his vehicle to navigate through the stormy conditions. However, the intensity of the wind prevented him from escaping the falling tree.

Rescue teams from the Civil Defence in Mecca’s Al Zaher neighbourhood responded immediately. Despite their efforts to extricate the driver from the damaged vehicle, they were unable to save him.