Dubai: As many as 568 expatriates have been deported from Kuwait following a nationwide crackdown on residency and labour law violations, the Ministry of Interior announced.
Between November 17 and 21, authorities also arrested 396 individuals as part of intensified efforts to enforce compliance with residency regulations.
The campaign, led by the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations, aims to tighten security and address illegal practices across the country.
Officials stressed that accountability extends to both violators and employers who facilitate such breaches, warning of strict penalties.
In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Kuwait’s residency system and emphasised that operations will continue in full force. “This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with the law and protect national security,” the statement read.