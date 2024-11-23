Dubai: Kuwait is set to remove health insurance fees for expatriates aged 60 and above without university degrees. This follows a Court of Appeal ruling earlier this year, which annulled Administrative Decision No. 27/2021 that outlined work permit regulations for this group.
The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) reports that as of mid-2024, 97,622 expatriates fall into this category. Kuwait’s total expatriate population stands at 3,358,654, according to PACI data. Of these, 143,488 hold university degrees, 6,561 have postgraduate qualifications, and 82,258 are classified as illiterate.
The remaining expatriates include 175,672 with elementary-level education, 632,017 with intermediate qualifications, 248,697 with high school certificates, and 79,902 holding diplomas. Additionally, 795,349 expatriates are listed as having unspecified qualifications.
This policy shift is expected to alleviate financial pressures on older expatriates and address concerns about healthcare accessibility and affordability.