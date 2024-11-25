Sharjah: A 32-year-old Nigerian man was arrested by Sharjah Police on Saturday evening after he threw items from his fifth-floor apartment in Al Nahda.
Witnesses told Gulf News his “erratic” behaviour began around 7pm, escalating by 8pm when he pretended he was going to jump from the window of the apartment. He threw various objects, including glasses items, onto the road, injuring pedestrians. He was also seen screaming and throwing water.
An injured person alerted the Sharjah Police Operations Room, prompting an immediate response. Police apprehended the man at the scene.
A number of people were treated by the National Ambulance team for injuries, though the severity was not immediately clear.
Investigations revealed that the man is mentally unstable and lived in a shared accommodation. Three families, including the Nigerian man and his wife and children, were found residing in the apartment.
Police will take action against the landlord for violating regulations by renting the apartment to multiple families.