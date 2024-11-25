Sharjah: A 32-year-old Nigerian man was arrested by Sharjah Police on Saturday evening after he threw items from his fifth-floor apartment in Al Nahda.

Witnesses told Gulf News his “erratic” behaviour began around 7pm, escalating by 8pm when he pretended he was going to jump from the window of the apartment. He threw various objects, including glasses items, onto the road, injuring pedestrians. He was also seen screaming and throwing water.