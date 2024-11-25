The authorities revealed the identities of the three perpetrators, all of whom are Uzbek nationals, as follows: Olimboy Tohirovich, 28; Makhmudjon Abdurakhim, 28; and Azizbek Kamilovich, 33.

The Ministry emphasised the commitment of the security authorities to swiftly take the necessary actions to uncover the details, circumstances, and motives of the crime. It praised the effectiveness of the security agencies and their rapid response, which led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators in a short period.