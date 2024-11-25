It urged the public to avoid interacting with senders of suspicious messages and to report any such incidents to their respective banks first and then to the financial crimes department of the police. If the bank’s response is unsatisfactory, complaints can be submitted via the Central Bank’s dispute resolution unit called Sanadak.

Sanadak was established in the UAE as an independent unit dedicated to resolving banking and insurance disputes and complaints between consumers or small to medium-sized enterprises and licensed financial institutions and insurance companies.

Common cyber frauds highlighted by the Central Bank:

1. Phishing scams: Fraudsters deceive individuals through emails or text messages that look like they were issued by their bank, to extract personal information, such as bank account details.

2. Email hacking: Cyber criminals hack into the email accounts of well-known companies and request victims to transfer funds to fraudulent accounts. Individuals must verify the authenticity of email senders.

3. Identity theft: Scammers pose as representatives of trusted organisations, such as banks or official entities, to obtain sensitive information like credit card numbers.

4. Invoice fraud: Fraudsters forge invoices from legitimate companies, causing victims to transfer funds into their accounts instead of the intended company’s account.

5. Impersonation and loan fraud: Criminals use stolen personal data, such as names and ID numbers, to obtain loans or credit cards under false identities.

6. Fake products: Fraudsters promote fake goods through phone calls, websites, or social media platforms, tricking users into paying for products that are never delivered.

Police warning

Abu Dhabi Police also issued warnings regarding new deceptive tactics employed by fraudsters to lure victims through fake investment platforms. Criminals publish professional-looking advertisements with seemingly official endorsements to build credibility. They falsely inflate profits after initial investments to encourage victims to deposit more money, but withdrawal requests are denied.

In a recent statement on its social media platforms, Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to avoid making advance payments for fake vehicle or property deals advertised on fraudulent websites claiming to represent insurance companies, popular restaurants, or retail stores. These scams involve collecting fees via fake payment links, resulting in the theft of funds from victims’ credit cards.

Job seekers were also warned against fake employment scams, where fraudsters exploit official events or conferences by creating fake online recruitment pages or social media campaigns. Applicants are charged upfront fees for job opportunities that do not exist.

The police advised against sharing sensitive information, such as account details, card numbers, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, or security codes (CCV). They reiterated that legitimate banks or financial institutions would never request such details.

In cases of fraud, Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to visit the nearest police station or immediately report suspicious calls requesting updates to banking details by contacting the Aman Service at 8002626 or sending a text message to 2828. The police emphasised the importance of installing robust protection programmes to block malicious websites targeting users’ financial data and avoiding false promises or tempting offers.

Cybercrime penalties in the UAE

1. Unauthorised access

• Penalty: Imprisonment and/or a fine ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh300,000.

• For severe cases: Imprisonment (minimum six months) and fines from Dh150,000 to Dh750,000.

2. Accessing confidential data

• Penalty: Temporary imprisonment and/or a fine between Dh250,000 and Dh1.5 million.

• For disclosure or alteration: Imprisonment (minimum five years) and a fine ranging from Dh500,000 to Dh2 million.

3. Illegal website modification

• Penalty: Imprisonment and/or a fine between Dh100,000 and Dh300,000.

4. Use of forged electronic documents

• Penalty: Temporary imprisonment and/or a fine ranging from Dh150,000 to Dh750,000.

5. Unauthorised alteration of medical data

• Penalty: Temporary imprisonment.

6. Email flooding (Spamming)

• Penalty: Imprisonment (minimum five years) and a fine ranging from Dh500,000 to Dh3 million.

7. Fraudulent financial gains

• Penalty: Imprisonment (minimum one year) and a fine ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh1 million.

8. Credit card forgery or misuse

• Penalty: Imprisonment and/or a fine between Dh500,000 and Dh2 million.

9. Unauthorised access to passwords

• Penalty: Imprisonment and/or a fine ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh500,000.

10. Intercepting online communications

• Penalty: Imprisonment and/or a fine between Dh150,000 and Dh500,000.

11. Extortion using online platforms

• Penalty: Imprisonment (up to two years) and/or a fine between Dh250,000 and Dh500,000.

12. Defamation and insults online

• Penalty: Imprisonment and/or a fine between Dh250,000 and Dh500,000.

13. Invasion of privacy via digital platforms